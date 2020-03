Janet Lee Smith

Janet Lee Smith, 74, of South Roxana, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her residence.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Tony Rangel will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.