Janet Marie Milkovich

Janet Marie Neidhardt, 67, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at her home with the love of her life, Butch (Art) Neidhardt.

She was born October 30, 1950, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Leo Milkovich and Helen (Sanders) Milkovich. Janet and Butch were going to be celebrating their soon-to-be 50th wedding anniversary this November 9, 2018, but she was taken from us unexpectedly following knee surgery. They were married November 9, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City. Following their marriage, Butch was assigned by the U.S. Air Force to Anchorage, Alaska, and later to Charleston, S.C. In Charleston their first-born son, Bryan Neidhardt, was born, and later in Granite City, their second son, Brad Jacob (B.J.) Neidhardt, was born.

Janet and Butch were both retired and decided to move to Tampa, Fla., following her retirement as a Lumber Trader with Roberts and Dybdahl. It was in Tampa that they were then blessed with the enjoyment of their sons and their respective families and granddaughters.

Janet is survived and will be missed by her spouse, Butch; son, Bryan, and wife, Melissa Neidhardt; granddaughter, Anna Rose of Tampa, Fla.; B.J and wife, Julie Neidhardt; granddaughter, Eleanor Marie of Chicago; her mother, Helen Milkovich; sister, Kathy Milkovich and spouse, Charlotte Moore, of Englewood, Fla.; brother, Robert (Bob) Milkovich and wife, Sue, of St. Louis; nephews, Derek Milkovich and Devin Milkovich; her beloved in-laws, the late Arthur (BUD) and Martha Neidhardt; brother-in-law, Terry, and wife, Sharon Neidhardt; sister-in-law, Cathy Neidhardt, and Duane; nephew, Josh, and wife, Lori Neidhardt; nieces, Amy Neidhardt, Jennifer Neidhardt, and Isa Carranza; and great-nieces, Grace, Macey, Kasey, Emma, and Allie.

Janet has numerous uncles, aunts and cousins as well as dear friends and extended family. Janet touched many lives. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and most of all a great friend and person. She shall be missed beyond words as she was taken from us much too soon.

As most of us know, Janet was a loving, giving, caring and gifted person. She enjoyed family, entertaining, cooking, especially some traditional ethic foods of our family, and she enjoyed embracing foods of other cultures. She was creative in most everything she did and certainly had a wonderful sense of humor. She is one of a kind and a beautiful woman that we all loved.

In celebration of Janet’s life, there will be a gathering of friends and family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 2, 2018, at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City, if you wish to join in.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s fund at StJude.org.