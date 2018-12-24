Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018