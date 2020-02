Janice C. (Jun) Mueller

Janice C. (Jun) Mueller, age 84, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A second visitation will be 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.