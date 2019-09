Janice Josephine (Catt) Gaddis, 93, of Godfrey, was called home by her Lord and Savior on September 22, 2019, at the United Methodist Village.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Tom Olney will officiate. A private ceremony will take place at a later date for the scattering of her ashes.