Janice Kay Cole, 79, of Wood River, died at 1:14 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 25, at the Methodist Church of Fillmore with services at 11 a.m.; Rev. Stephen Gray will officiate. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Gray Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.