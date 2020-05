Janice L. Gibson

Janice L. Gibson, 77 of Granite City passed away on May 11, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, MO.

Although our mom deserves a beautiful tribute, during these uncertain times a private service is being planned for Tuesday, May 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Janice will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.