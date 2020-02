Janice Marie Darr-Miller

Janice Marie Darr-Miller, 58, went to be with the Lord at 8:12 p.m. February 4, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.