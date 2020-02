Janis Manns, age 65, of Alton, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Fr. John Luong celebrant. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.