Jarrod “JB” Bock

Jarrod “JB” Bock, 25, of Princeton, Ind., passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Ind., as the result of a stroke.

He was born February 18, 1994, in Houston, Texas, and had resided in Princeton since June of 2004, coming from Texas. He was a graduate of Princeton Community High School, class of 2013, and was employed with Toyota Enclave and the ARC of Gibson County. JB was involved in Special Olympics, competing in basketball, track, and power-lifting. He was an avid fan of Princeton Community High School sports and always enjoyed watching his siblings in their events. He also loved to dance and would often steal the floor at wedding receptions, taking the attention off the bride. Jarrod was very excited about becoming an uncle for the first time. He never met a stranger and always shared a smile, handshake, or one of his famous hugs.

JB is survived by his loving parents, Darrin and Carol Bock of Princeton; three siblings, Rachael Degener (Mark) of Waterloo, Ill., Meghan Bock and Gerit Bock of Princeton; his maternal grandmother, Frances Hippensteel of Princeton; his paternal grandparents, Marvin and Karen Bock of Godfrey; also, numerous relatives near and far.

A celebration of life was Saturday, April 13, 2019, at New Life Church of the Nazarene, 712 N. Embree St., Princeton, IN 47670. Donnie Truelock was the celebrant. There was a gathering of friends (visitation) at the church.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Special Olympics of Gibson County, 1504 Hawthorne Court, Princeton, IN 47670, or to the Jarrod Bock Scholarship, Dollars for Scholars, 1645 E SR 64, Princeton, IN 47670. (The criteria for a teaching student to receive this award will be that they will become a special education teacher).

You may leave a message of sympathy or light a candle in memory of JB at colvinfuneralhome.com. Colvin Funeral Home is honored to serve JB’s family.