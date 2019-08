Javada V. Eaker

Javada V. Eaker, 78, of East Alton, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 4:15 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her residence.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Cato Hill Cemetery in Marble Hill, Mo.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.