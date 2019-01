Jean Alan Williams

Jean Alan Williams, 85, of Pontoon Beach, died Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Granite City. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Father Zachary Edgard as celebrant.

Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.