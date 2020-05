Jean Bishop

Jean Bishop, 83, of Collinsville, passed away at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Care Center of Center Grove of Edwardsville.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Jean will be cremated according to her wishes and laid to rest at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton will be handling funeral arrangements.