Jean Greer

Jean Greer, 85, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 1, 2019, at her residence in Riverton, Utah.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 7, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.