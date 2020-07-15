Jean S. McDonough, 89, of Alton, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy in Alton.
Private services were Monday, July 13, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial was at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
