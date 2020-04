Jeanette M. “Jean” Shane

Jeanette M. “Jean” Shane, 78, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Jean deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain days, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all come together.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.