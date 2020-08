Jeanette M. Singleton

Jeanette M. Singleton, 79, of Granite City, passed away at 9:14 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.