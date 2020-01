Jeanette Stone

Jeanette Stone (nee Joiner) passed away January 1, 2020, at the age of 87 where she had been briefly residing at Sunrise Senior Living in Chesterfield, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. (4-5 p.m. for family only) on Monday, January 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Irwin Chapel; Rev. John Walter will be the celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at McKendree Cemetery in Keyesport, Ill.