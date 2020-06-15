Jeanette Theresa (Frisch) Hartlein

Jeanette Theresa (Frisch) Hartlein, age 89, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville

Jeanette deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private family visitation will be held Monday, June 15, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Jeanette will be laid to rest next to Frank at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.