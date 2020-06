Jeanine M. Wilder

Jeanine M. Wilder, 86, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of Jeanine’s life, a visitation will be 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, with Pastor Clint Wisdom officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.