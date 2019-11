Jeanne Lynch

Jeanne M. Lynch, 91, of Wood River passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony Health Center in Alton, with his family all by his side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.