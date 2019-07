Jeanne M. Springman

Jeanne M. Springman, 87, died at 6:23 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home in Brighton surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jason Stone and Father Jeremy Paulin will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.