Jeffrey Dean McGibany

Jeffrey Dean McGibany, 58, of Florissant, Mo., passed away 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, January 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.