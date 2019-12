Jeffrey Steven Rodgers, 58, of Hartford, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.