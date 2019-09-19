Jennie Lee Scoggins, 94, of Alton, went to wait with her husband for judgment day, at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Robing Manor in Brighton, as Hebrews 9:27 states, “and as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 23, at the Church of Christ in Godfrey, with James Lampley to officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.