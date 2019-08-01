Jennifer Elaine Boone, 59, of Granite City, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home.She was born on February 2, 1960 in Granite City, Il to James and Phyllis (nee: Gordon) Boone Sr.Jennifer loved her yorkies: Geronimo and Mindy, her cat: Fluffy and doing crafts, going camping and listening to the Beatles.She is survived by her sister: Susan (Tom) Rothe of Madison, IL; three nieces: Jessica Fleenor, Angie (Scott) Schmid and Jamie Boone; two nephews: Thomas Rothe Jr. and James Boone III; two great-nieces: Kaitlyn Fleenor and Alexa Fleenor; three great-nephews: Andrew Schmid, Nicholas Schmid and Carter Boone; and her companion: Donald Cardin of Granite City, IL.Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother: James Boone Jr.Professional services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Online guestbook and information available at www.wojstrom.com.