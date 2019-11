Jennive W. Goodman Schneider, 99, of Edwardsville, passed Sunday, November 17, 2019, at University Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road in Edwardsville, with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating.

Saksa Mateer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.