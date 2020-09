Jerald D. Bort

Jerald "Jerry" Dean Bort, 79, of Rosewood Heights, was called home to be with the Lord at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, due to stroke-related decline.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.