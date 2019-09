Jeremy D. Hall

Jeremy D. Hall, 37, of East Alton, passed away at 11 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Boone County, Mo.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A funeral procession will leave Pitchford Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Monday and process to Moro Cemetery for a 10:15 a.m. graveside service.