Jerome A. Winkeler, 58, of New Baden, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, Ill.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose, Ill., with Rev. Fr. Edward Schaefer, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery.