Jerome L. “Jerry” Stewart, 67, of Alton, died at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Greg Linscott will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.