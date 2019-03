Jerry B. Laux, 81, of Wood River, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Daniel Ervin officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.