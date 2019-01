Jerry Flowers

Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Flowers, 59, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at SSM St. Louis University Hospital, with his family surrounding him.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 1, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 2, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will officiate.