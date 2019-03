Jerry Keith Cook

Jerry Keith Cook, 68, of O’Fallon, Ill., born April 28, 1950, in East St Louis, passed away March 17, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights. Interment will take place at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fairview Heights.