Jerome L. ‘Jerry’ Wade, 89, of Wood River, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Calhoun Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.