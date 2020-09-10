Jerry Wayne Tracy

Jerry Wayne Tracy, age 62, passed away on September 8, 2020, in Monroe, N.C. He was born January 10, 1958, in Orlando, Fla., son of Wanda Smith Tracy Baldwin and the late Charles Tracy. Mr. Tracy worked for the Federal Reserve and was a Navy veteran.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Henderson Tracy, of Monroe, N.C.; two daughters, Brianne Shavorinsky and husband, Christian, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kathryn Tracy of Monroe, N.C.; his mother, Wanda Smith Tracy Baldwin, and husband, James; stepson Dustin Wilson of Georgia; brother Tommy Tracy and wife, Patti; three sisters, Tracy Green, Tami Fuhrman and Jill Hutson and husband, Darrin, all of Illinois; three grandchildren, Emma Wilson, Rylan Wilson and Damien Tracy; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, a memorial service will be private and held at a later date.