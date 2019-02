Jerry Wayne Whitehead Sr., 77, of Alton, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019, at his home with his family.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 7, with Rev. Randy Butler officiating. He will be laid to rest at Upper Alton Cemetery.