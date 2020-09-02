Jerry Wendell Oglesby

Jerry Wendell Oglesby, 69, of Bethalto, died at 9 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday. September 5, until time of memorial services at 10 a.m. at the Godfrey Congregational Church, 6104 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Rev. C. Richard McCreary will officiate. Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fieldon Cemetery in Fieldon.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.