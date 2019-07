Jess L. McKelley

Jess L. McKelley, 64, of Wood River, formerly of Marine, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Unity Church on Maryville Road in Granite City,

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.