Jesse F. Buis, Jr., 76, of Jerseyville, died at 12:37 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Surviving are:

Wife: Marsha Buis of Jerseyville

Son: Michael Buis of Jerseyville

Daughter in-law: Kaye Buis of Jerseyville

4 Grandchildren 1 Great Grandson

Sister: Jeanie Marshall of Grafton

Brothers: Charles Buis of Delhi

Robert Buis of Alton

James Buis of Godfrey

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville,

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, but due to COVID, will be private.

Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community High School FFA.