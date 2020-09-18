Jesse F. Buis, Jr., 76, of Jerseyville, died at 12:37 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
Surviving are:
Wife: Marsha Buis of Jerseyville
Son: Michael Buis of Jerseyville
Daughter in-law: Kaye Buis of Jerseyville
4 Grandchildren 1 Great Grandson
Sister: Jeanie Marshall of Grafton
Brothers: Charles Buis of Delhi
Robert Buis of Alton
James Buis of Godfrey
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville,
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, but due to COVID, will be private.
Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community High School FFA.