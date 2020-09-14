Jesse James Sturgill,

JERSEYVILLE - Jesse James Sturgill, 41, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., after years of battling heart disease.

He was born in Jackson, Michigan on April 23, 1979, and was the son of Jeffrey and Cheryl (Stimer) Sturgill.

He was raised in Michigan, and was employed at the Kurdziel Iron Foundry in Rothbury, Michigan for several years, until his health began to deteriorate,at which time he and his wife and children moved to Jerseyville.

He married the former Stacey Viola Mundy on April 4, 2006 in Rothbury, Michigan.

Surviving are his wife, Stacey Sturgill of Jerseyville; two daughters, Lauren Sturgill and Ellie Sturgill both at home; his father, Jeffrey Sturgill; a sister, Leslie Hathcock; and two brothers, Thomas Sturgill and Frank Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Hughes.

Cremation rights have taken place and a private family memorial service will be held.

Memorials may be given to his family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who is in charge of the arrangements.