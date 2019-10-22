Jesse Kenneth Fessler

Jesse Kenneth Fessler, 93, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Jesse was born on May 21, 1926, in Elsah to George and May (Northcutt) Fessler. He married Lela E. McCoy on May 31, 1947, in Elsah. He was at Illinois American Water Company at the Alton division for 39 years and retired in 1986. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving both in World War II and Korea. He was also a member of the No. 1308 VFW in Alton.

He is survived by his daughter, Rose Ann Wilson; his grandchildren, James Wilson, Hannah (Ryan) Williams, and Jesse (Rose) Wilson; his great-grandchildren, Rylie, Izabelle, Jamal, Abbi, Emma, Asher, Sonora, and Jett; his great-great granddaughter, Jane; his brother, John Warren Fessler; and many nieces and nephews.

Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings: Henry Fessler, Clarence Fessler, Herbert Fessler, William Fessler, Alfred Fessler, and Anna Mae Wendle.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, October 25, 2019, at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be at noon Friday, October 25, 2019, at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Mr. Joseph Shaw will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.