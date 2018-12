Jessica Lee O’Connor, 31, of Granite City, passed away at 1:42 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 13, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating.