Jessica Sue (Sparks) Braun

Jessica Sue (Sparks) Braun, age 25, of Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Drive-through visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, a private funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon.