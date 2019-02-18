Jessie A.R. Milne, 81, of Edwardsville, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
