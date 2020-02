Jesus Soto Muro

Jesus Soto Muro, 76, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, at the funeral home, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.