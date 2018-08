Jewel Glendola “Dodie” Diveley Lacy

Jewel Glendola “Dodie” Diveley Lacy, 91, of Bethalto, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away at 8:14 a.m. Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Paynic Home for Funerals.