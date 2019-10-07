Jimmie Wayne Brawley

Jimmie Wayne Brawley, 71, of Granite City, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, at Harvest Community Church, 4651 State Route 162 in Pontoon Beach, with Pastor Roy Boyer officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.