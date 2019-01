Jo Ann Fuhler

Jo Ann Fuhler, 84, of Highland, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Breese Nursing Home in Breese.

Visitation will be 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 29, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 29, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating. Interment will be at St. Felicitas Cemetery.