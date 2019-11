Joan A. Mitchell

Joan A. Mitchell, 71, of Cottage Hills, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 10 am until a celebration of life at noon Saturday, November 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with pastor Norman Wilfong officiating. In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.